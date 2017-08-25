My Ashtanga practice , which I have dedicated my life to, inheres all aspects of my life and travels with me wherever I choose to go and where I now decide to settle down : here in Bordeaux, in my home town.

The photos on this web site have all been taken in Mysore, where I have spent time to study with dedication for years and where my understanding of yoga has been enriched and deepened. Having benefited so much, both personally and professionally from my practice, and following in the tradition of Ashtanga yoga, I now wish to enable others to experience the same.

– Flora Brajot

Flora Brajot est professeur d’ Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga , autorisée niveau 2 par l’Institut de Pattabhi Jois de Mysore en Inde (KPJAYI /Sharath Jois Yoga center ) et enseigne à Bordeaux-FRANCE (classes guidées, Mysore style,…) à Le Shala.